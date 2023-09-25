MIAMI, Ok– Over the weekend, NEO A&M College inducted their 2023 Hall of Fame class into the NEO Athletics Hall of Fame.

1990 NEO Lady Norse Softball team–

The Lady Norsemen went 50-7 in 1990 and captured a Region II Championship. They were led by Head Coach Woody Morrow.

After winning the District Tournament, NEO advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament for the first time in program history.

At nationals, after dropping the first game, they won 7 straight to advance to the National Championship.

NEO finished the season as National Runner-Ups.

1995 NEO Lady Norse Softball team–

NEO went 52-5 in the 1995 season. They captured the Region II Championship with a 2-0 victory over Connors State College.

After advancing to the NJCAA National Tournament, NEO went 4-0 in their first couple of games.

They went on to finish as National Runner-Ups. The Lady Norse had five NJCAA All-Americans on that year’s team; Leanne Tyler, Heather Moore, Christy Bailey, Jessica Crawford and Mandy Eddings.

Jennifer Cudjoe, NEO Women’s Soccer Player (2013-2015)–

Cudjoe earned NJCAA Region II Soccer Player of the Year in 2014.

She now plays soccer professionally with the Futbol Club Nordsjaellan in Denmark which she signed too this year in 2023.

Cudjoe also plays for the Ghana Women’s National Team and won the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Female Athlete of the Year in 2015.

Steve Green, NEO Men’s Basketball Guard (1973-1974)–

Green was a graduate of Miami High School and played Guard on the 1973 & 1974 teams.

He still holds the record for most steals in a single game with 11.

After college he turned his career to coaching where he posted a career record of 705-195. During his 22 seasons with South Plains College, Green led the Texans to three national championships (2008, 2012, 2018) and even posted a 36-0 record in 2012.

Green was inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tony Peters, NEO Football Defensive Back (1972-1973)–

During his sophomore year with the Norsemen, Peters totaled 10 interceptions to go along with 13 total in his career at NEO.

Peters continued his career at the University of Oklahoma. He was a member of the 1974 National Championship team.

In 1982, Peters was selected to play in the NFL Pro Bowl. Peters was a member of the 1983 Super Bowl XVII Championship team.

Back in 2018, 247sports named Tony Peters as the #1 Cornerback in the history of OU football history.

Quincy Atwood (Charleston), NEO Lady Norse Softball player (2014-2015)–

Charleston pitched for the Lady Norse in 2014 and 2015. She led the Lady Norse to a 50-16 regular season record.

In 2015, she was a 30 game winner and finished with 266 strikeouts.

The Carthage native had a 1.29 ERA at the National Tournament and even made the NJCAA National All-Tournament Team.

She was selected as an NJCAA All-American. Charleston went on to complete her softball career after competing and signing with Texas State University.

Stephen D. “Stubb” Whitesell, Former Band Director/Established the NEO Fellowship of Christian Athletes–

Whitesell has served time as the NEO band director and in 2015 helped establish the NEO Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He still holds team bible studies to this day with over 150 athletes.

He currently serves as the stadium announcer for NEO Football and was the gameday announcer for NEO Baseball for over 40 years.

1989 Golden Norsemen Baseball Team–

Led by Head Coach Bill Mayberry, NEO captured the NJCAA Region II Championship after defeating Western Oklahoma State College.

After winning the District Tournament, NEO advanced to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Defeating Cochise College, 3-2, NEO advanced to the National Championship game.

The Norsemen fell in the finals and finished as National Runner-Ups. They had an overall record of 65-20 and set the school record for most wins in a single season.