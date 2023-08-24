JOPLIN, Mo. — College volleyball is finally here for two teams in the four-state area. As Ozark Christian College and NEO A&M College hit the court Thursday night.

The Ozark Ambassadors were at home to host the Lady Norse for both team’s season openers.

The NEO A&M Lady Norse pulls away to win three sets to one over the Ambassadors. First-year head coach Sarah Wall picks up her first win with the team.

NEO took the first set 25-19. Then, Ozark responded winning the second set 25-22. The Lady Norse rallied back to run away in the third and fourth sets 25-12 and 25-14.

Ozark’s next game will be this Saturday, August 26th as they will host an Alumni game at 2 p.m.

As for NEO A&M, they will be back on the road this weekend to take on Johnson County Community College at noon and Lincoln Land Community College at 2 p.m. on August 26th.