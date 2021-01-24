NEO A&M men’s basketball has high expectations for 2021 season

MIAMI, OK. — It’s the start of a new season for the NEO A&M men’s basketball team. After COVID-19 took away their chance to make a post-season run, they’re returning to the court with some big expectations.

It’s what some would call unfinished business.

“We had a good season, especially in conference,” said sophomore guard Jadan Graves. “Unfortunately, we lost in the Region two championship. So this year, we’re hoping to get back there and win and just finish what we couldn’t do last year.”

The team is coming into this season ranked 25th in the njcaa di men’s basketball rankings.

Head coach Jeremy Jackson believes they have the ability and the motivation to be back in the running for a national title this season.

“We have the talent to do it,” said Jackson. “We have a lot of talented young men here and we’re more ready to go than normal because of the lengthy layoff.”

With this season being shorter than previous ones due to the later start, every game counts.

“We want to get back to Hutch and we want to have a good seeding this year,” said Graves. “So, every game counts. So, we can’t take no games lightly. We can’t take no days off.”

With nine sophomores and some dynamnic freshmen ready to make a splash, the team is ready to put it all together for their first game of the season.

“I’ve never seen guys more ready to suit up and play a game of basketball than right now,” said Jackson. “You know, some of our guys might get their eyes open with our freshmen being the first time they’ve played college basketball. But, i feel like we’re ready as we can be with all the circumstances that surround us.”

The Golden Norsemen will take on Southwestern Christian University in the season opener at NEO Field House on Monday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.