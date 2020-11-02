NEO A&M athletic training staff embraces changes brought on by COVID-19

MIAMI, OK. — COVID-19 has changed the way many of us go about our day to day routine.

That’s especially true for athletic trainers who are also having to adjust to the changes made to athletics schedules.

From taping ankles to rehabbing and recovery — the role of athletic trainers in keeping athletes healthy can’t be overstated.

“What you’re talking about is 385 student-athletes that are going strong right now at this point and time,” said NEO A&M Athletic Director Joe Renfro. Each one of them has individual needs and different perspectives on what they want out of that.”

For the athletic training staff at NEO A&M, this school year comes with many challenges, like adjusting to new cleaning protocols.

“We’ve got to sanitize,” said head trainer Holly Durham. “You know, wipe the tables down every time somebody has laid on them. I feel like this year, we’re going to spend more money on our budget on cleaning supplies than we would like say our tape budget which is crazy to think about.”

Then there’s preparing for the second semester, when fall sports are set to join the mix alongside the winter and spring sports.

“We have nine sports here at NEO and when January gets here, everybody will be going,” said Durham. “Of course different sports will be starting their true seasons at different time but everybody will be practicing, working out just like how they are now, but we’ll be covering games more.”

Head women’s soccer coach Lisa Bell said it’s important for her and her team to get as strong as they can now in order to minimize the amount of injuries come spring time.

“Everybody’s playing in the spring. So, right now, if we’re in tune with our bodies and communicating what our body needs and then taking care of what our body needs, then we’re less apt to be as injured in the spring when they are completely overwhelmed with every sport going all at once. So, it’s pretty crucial right now that we do our preventative side of things.”

While helping athletes stay as injury-free as possible is always their goal, this year, it’s extra important since the normal workout and practice routines the athletes are used to have been thrown out the window. Because of this, the staff says they’ve seen slightly more injuries.

“Just because the time that they spent in the spring where they weren’t doing anything, they got sent home during some of their seasons and I don’t think some of them did very much during their summer time as they would if they were actually able to participate,” said assistant trainer Kayla Chrissman. “So, it’s just been like little things, more little things than major injuries.”

First year head volleyball coach for NEO Alli O’Banion said she’s been working with the athletic training staff and is taking workouts slow with her team to try and prevent those injuries.

“They’ve been very valuable in this whole process. We’ve been doing a lot of band work and stretching and a lot of that to kind of work back into it and get strong really quick going back in because a lot of them have not played since March and now we’re back in August, we started and now are hitting it hard. So, they’ve [athletic training staff] been a great help in slowly getting them back in to the process.”

NEO A&M head women’s soccer coach Lisa Bell and head volleyball coach Alli O’Banion discuss working with the athletic training staff to prevent injuries come spring.

However, not having a fall sports season gives them extra time to evaluate and treat those injuries.

“If they do have an injury, we might keep them out a little bit longer than we necessarily need to just to make sure they are 100 percent because right now, we are not in a game like situation,” said Chrissman.

While they may be facing a lot of challenges this school year, it’s presenting them with the opportunity to learn and improve.

“With everybody truly practicing right now, we have student trainers as well,” said Durham. “We have about 12 of them. It’s giving them a little bit of experience of what to expect when spring gets here. You may be going out to a practice while Kayla and I are in the training room either A, prepping for people to get ready for practice or B, looking at injuries or anything like that.”

It may be a tall task, but the NEO athletic training staff is ready to meet the need.