Nebraska-Kearney ends Pittsburg State women’s win streak in 57-53 win

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team’s seven game win streak has been put to an end by the University of Nebraska Kearney.

The #4 Lopers went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to come back from a six point deficit. They went on to win the game, 57-53. They remain undefeated on the season.

Elisa Backes posted a double-double, with a game high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tristan Gegg led the Gorillas in scoring with 18 points.

The Gorillas will be back in action Saturday, January 23, at John Lance Arena against Fort Hays State University. Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m.