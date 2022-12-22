A lot of our local athletes are starting to announce where they are taking their talents.

Here are just a few of the athletes that announced their decisions.

First up we have Girard Senior Luke Niggeman who announced on Thursday, he will be committing to play for the MIAA champs, the Pitt State Gorillas.

Niggeman led the Trojans to a 10-1 overall record this season.

Next, we have former Joplin Eagle, Zach Westmoreland who announced he will transfer from Eastern Michigan and commit to Southern Illinois.

In 2021, Westmoreland had 17 receptions for 293 yards for the Eagles.

Thursday morning, Air Force announced their signing class and Carthage Running Back, Luke Gall was on the list.

Gall was the 2021 & 2022 Missouri Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named the 2022 All-COC Defensive Player of the Year.