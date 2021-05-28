National Club Baseball Association World Series kicks off in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The National Club Baseball Association (NCBA) World Series began at Al Ortolani Field on Friday. Eight club baseball teams from across the United States have traveled to play in the tournament, which has been around since 2001.

Christian Smith, NCBA Vice President of Baseball Operations, says, “This facility that we’re at, it’s incredible. This is the end of the season. We’re gonna crown a national [champion] here in Pittsburg, Kansas. Our teams are just thrilled to be back playing baseball, so, it’s a big event, we love this city, and hopefully we’ll be back in future years as well.”

The NCBA World Series will conclude with the championship game at 7:00 on Wednesday, June 2. To view a bracket, which includes seeding, scores, and a schedule of games, click here.

The highlights from day one of the tournament can be viewed below.