Mustangs return with depth and experience for 2021 season

ANDERSON, MO. — The McDonald County softball team had an incredible season last year that was ultimately cut short in the district championship by the Class 4 state runner-up Webb City.

But, this team is coming back with just as much talent and experience as they had last season, so expectations remain high.

“There’s not been any let down as far as effort on the field,” said head coach Heath Alumbaugh. “They feel like there’s more. There’s more for us this year. There’s more in the tank and they’ve kind of come out with a vigor this year to go further.”

They’ll be returning majority of their starters including senior ace Madeline McCall, Carlee Cooper and Naveah Dodson. All of which earned all-state honors last season.

The addition of some younger talent to the varsity roster really adds to their depth. While they’re on track for another successful season, there are a couple of things they hope to improve on as well.

“Work on our mental game and we’re doing that,” said McCall. “Classroom sessions, ready to go work and get ready at the mental game as well as our physical game.”

McDonald County will start their season off on Monday, Aug. 30 on the road against Ozark at 4:30 p.m.