MT. VERNON, Mo– With the sports season being wrapped up, post-season recognitions and awards are being handed out and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced their All-Region High School Softball Players with a Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineer earning her way onto the list.

Junior infielder Payge Evans was named a high school Region VIII 1st-Team 2nd basemen by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Evans helped lead her team to a state title this season and also set a new single-season hit state record with 76 hits. She passed the previous record of 75.

Evans also finished Top-5 this season in singles with 59.

Evans was a part of the Mt. Vernon team that went 37-1 and defeated West County, 6-0, in the Class 2 State Championship.

Congrats to Evans on her accomplishment and earning this kind of recognition from the national level.