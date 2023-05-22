SPRINGFIELD, Mo– Monday afternoon, the Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers defeated the Fair Grove Eagles 13-2 in the Class 2 state semis to earn a spot in the Class 2 state title game, Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Mountaineers got off to a slow start and trailed Fair Grove, 2-0 entering the bottom of the third inning.

That’s where things started to look up. After getting two early outs in the inning, Mt. Vernon would then go on to hit in their next 10 at-bats with 13 runs to show for it.

In the third inning, Rae Downing hit RBI-triple, Payge Evans had an RBI-double, Ally Burk and Hali Stokes also had RBI doubles.

Cheyenne Bieber, Ava Bellis, Allie Schubert and Stokes all pitched in RBI-singles as well.

Stokes finished with three RBI’s in the game. Schubert also had three RBI’s in the win.

Evans, Downing, Burk, Bieber and Bellis all finished with one RBI.

Molly Daniels had three hits while scoring twice.

Her sister Harley Daniels picked up the win in the circle throwing a complete game, only allowing two hits and two runs.

Mt. Vernon moves to 36-1 on the season and will face West County (24-3) tomorrow afternoon at 1:15 p.m. in the State Championship game at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.

The Lady Mountaineers run ruled West County earlier this season 11-1.

We caught up with the team afterwards to get their reactions to advancing to the state title.

Sophomore Molly Daniels said, “It feels really good. My freshman year was, I was really hoping we went there last year but this year I’m just so excited that we’re going and I’m so proud of my sister and the rest of our team we’ve worked so hard and I’m just glad that we’re going”.

Senior Allison Schubert said, “Oh it’s great I mean that’s like what everyone wants like when they’re a little girl watching you know I want to play my game and we are there and I’m so excited”.

Senior Harley Daniels said, “It feels great. And like, it’s just finally, like all that hard work is paying off”.

Head Coach Matt Schubert said, “What a great job by our girls today it was fun it’s fun as a coach to be able to sit there and watch it and you know what we do a practice and what we prepare and they come out and execute it makes you feel real good as a coach you”.