Mt. Vernon’s Lacy Stokes signs with MSSU

MT. VERNON, MO. — Mt. Vernon’s lacy stokes signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Missouri Southern next year.

The coaching staff, academic programs and the proximity to home is what she said sold her on MSSU.

Now that she’s signed, she said it will definitely take some of the pressure off of her this season.

“It felt really good,” said Stokes. “You know, it was kind of like a relief going into my senior year and knowing that I don’t really have to worry about who’s in the stands if I’m gonna get to play again next year and I know that I have that ensured now.”