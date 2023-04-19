MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — High school athletes across the country are narrowing down where they want to play in college. One local athlete in Mount Vernon made that decision Wednesday morning.

At Mount Vernon High School in the library, Vicki Moore made it official as she signed to further her tennis career at Evangel University. A fun face about Moore, she didn’t start playing tennis until her junior year with the help of her brother. By her senior year, Moore was the number one player on the team. She finished her senior season with a 17-5 overall record. Moore is ready for the next stage of her life.

Vicki Moore said, “I want to be a missionary, that’s what I want to do with my life, that’s where I feel called. The biblical classes that they provide, the atmosphere that they provide, it was just something that I couldn’t pass up. After I had prayed and prayed about it, I felt that the Lord was leading me to Evangel. I’m really excited, I never thought that this would happen. I thought that maybe it might be for basketball, but since I only started two years into tennis my junior year. I thought that there was no way that I was going to be able to go to college or anything and so, just to know that I have the ability to go to college and continue playing, continue my career in tennis is so exciting, but also to know that I get the chance to do a signing at all is just amazing to me.”