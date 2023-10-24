MONETT, Mo. — The Class 3 District 12 volleyball championship in Monett had the number one-seeded Nevada Lady Tigers and the two-seeded Mount Vernon Lady Mountaineers square off for a spot in State Sectionals Tuesday night.

The Lady Mountaineers took down the Lady Tigers 3-1. Mount Vernon won the first and second sets 27-25 and 25-19. But, Nevada bounced back to take the third set 25-18. Then in set four, the Lady Mountaineers rallied back to win it 28-26.

Freshman Setter Ziah Shumutz said, ” Yes, we all’ve known from the start that we were capable of doing this and just how kind and how loyal we are to everybody on our team. We know at the end of the day, good practice, bad practice, loss or win that we will be there for each other. At the end of the game of the day. And I know that everybody has my back on the team and I have everybody else’s and it just paid off.”

The Lady Tigers’ great season comes to an end with a 23-10 record. Congrats to Nevada.

Mt. Vernon was in this championship game a year ago where they lost to Seneca. Earlier in the season, the Lady Mountaineers fell to Nevada 3-1 and got their revenge in the district championship game.

Head Coach Bridgett Schmutz said, “And I feel like the difference for us were we had been fortunate enough to have that experience a year ago, played a great Seneca team and you know, they were the better team senior loaded and so I told our kids, I’m like, we get Paige back. You know, we didn’t have her the first time we played them and, we’ve been there. We know what it’s like. So we understand that we just have to keep each play in perspective and not let the moment or the game get too big. So.”

The Lady Mountaineers advance to the Class 3 State Sectionals to face Mountain Grove on Thursday, October 26th at 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Grove.

