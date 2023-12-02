DIAMOND, MO – Mt. Vernon and McAuley Catholic both squared off Saturday afternoon in the third place game of the Gem City Classic.

Mt. Vernon’s offense pulled ahead in the second quarter due to a wide open three pointer from Landon Jones. Lucas Shoen, who found Jones at the top of the arc, was credited with the assist.

McAuley pulled even, however, thanks to the efforts of Michael Parrigon and Connor Tafner on offense. Taffner drained back to back three pointers with Parrigon credited with both assists.

Despite the tie game nearing halftime, the Mountaineers offense would pull away and seal the victory in a 73-49 win.

Up next, Mt. Vernon and McAuley Catholic will both serve as hosts on December 5th. The Mountaineers will take on Crane, while the Warriors will host Pierce City.