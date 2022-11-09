Early signing celebrations for high school student athletes across the Four States Area took place Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Kadence Krempges a soccer player out of Mt. Vernon signed to take to play at the next to Middle Tennessee State for the next four years. Krempges recruitment story is pretty cool, because the Mountaineers does not have a girls soccer team. So Kadence was noticed through her club team and camps she attended to as well.

This mountaineer is ready to take her talents and skills to Middle Tennessee State and show what she can bring to the team. The hard work that Krempges put in has paid off.

Kadence Krempges said, “You know i went, its kind of a fun recruiting story, i went just to visit my family and ended up going to their soccer camp and i fell in love with not only the coaches but the campus and the girls and it felt like home. It really did. It’s awesome you know, I’ve been working for this my whole life and just to realize like it’s finally here, I’m finally committed officially, it’s just really relaxing and nice to know that I have that.”