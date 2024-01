LAMAR, MO — The Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers picked up a big road win tonight over Lamar, defeating them, 48-47.

Addie Hall led the way for the Lady Mountaineers with 13 points while Cheyenne Bieber scored 10 in the victory.

Zavrie Wiss led Lamar with 14 points and Kynnlee McCulloch followed her finishing with 13.

Mt. Vernon will be back at home on Monday when they host Seneca.

The Lamar Lady Tigers will be at Nevada on Tuesday.