After a 13-2 run rule win over Fair Grove in the Class Two state semifinals Monday, the Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers took on West County today looking to claim the state title.

In the first inning, Mt. Vernon’s offense exploded for four runs to give them the early advantage. Senior Harley Daniels started it off with a RBI-double to give them the lead 1-0.

Cheyenne Bieber then stepped up and hit a two RBI-Triple to extend their lead 3-0. Hali Stokes followed her with a RBI-single and they led 4-0 after one.

In the second inning, Molly Daniels added one more on the board with an RBI-single to extend the lead to five runs.

Mt. Vernon went scoreless for the next three innings until the 6th when Payge Evans delivered an infield single to bring home a run to make it 6-0. Evans also set a new single season hit record.

Harley Daniels was dominant on the mound pitching a complete game while only allowing five hits, zero ER, and finished with 9 strikeouts!

The team’s state title is Mount Vernon’s second in school history. They also finished the season with a 37-1 record.

We caught up with the team afterwards to get their reactions to being state champions.

Senior Allie Schubert said, “It feels really good, try not to cry, but it’s so awesome. It’s awesome”.

Sophomore Cheyenne Bieber said, “It’s amazing to come this far and with these girls and this team, it’s like I was, I’m just in shock, like it’s amazing to be classified as like a state champ”.

Senior Harley Daniels said, “It feels great and this to be here was great and I mean it’s just awesome. Three years of hard work, it finally finally paid off”.

Sophomore Molly Daniels said, “I’m especially glad that I got to do it with my sister and it’s just a great feeling overall. It’s like everyone’s dream to like go in high school, win a state championship and it just means so much to me and all the girls”.

Freshman Hali Stokes said, “It feels so amazing. I’m so excited. It really didn’t hit me until we got that last out that we were state champs. It was, it’s so cool”.

Junior Payge Evans said, “It feels so amazing and it’s something we worked so hard for and I’m just so glad that we were all able to accomplish it together”.

Head Coach Matt Schubert said, “Man, It’s awesome. I mean there’s no better feeling as a coach, so it’s just something that you’re super proud of the girls and it’s just a great feeling.”