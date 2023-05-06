MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The No.1 ranked team in the state of Missouri Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers finished the regular season with a 31-1 record. Now, as the one seed and the host of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament, the Lady Mountaineers took on the Southwest(Washburn) Trojans in the first round.

The Lady Mountaineers dominated over the Trojans with a big 17-2 win. Each Lady Mountaineer scored a run in their win. Allie Schubert and Payge Evans each had three hits and three runs. Harley Daniels finished with 4 RBI’s and earned her 600th career strikeout during the game while in the circle. Head Coach Matt Schubert picked up his 200th career win as well as Mt. Vernon improves to 32-1 on the season.

The Lady Mountaineers advance to the semifinal round where they will face the Pierce City Lady Eagles Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to district championship on May 9th at 5:30 p.m.