ANDERSON, Mo. — The Mt. Vernon Mountaineers traveled to McDonald County to face the Mustangs Friday night.

The Mountaineers were able to pull away from the Mustangs to win 23-13. Mt. Vernon will be at home to host the Monett Cubs on Thursday, August 31st at 7 p.m.

The Mustangs will be on the road to Marshfield to take on the Blue Jays on September 1st at 7 p.m.