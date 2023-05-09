MT. VERNON, Mo– Tuesday evening the Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers defeated the Diamond Lady Wildcats 7-6, after Senior Harley Daniels hit a walk-off two RBI-double to claim the Class 2 District 6 title.

Daniels picked up the win in the circle after going; 7.0 IP, 8 hits, and four strikeouts.

Diamond’s Caitlyn Suhrie finished with three strikeouts in the game.

The Lady Wildcats started off hot in the first inning after Suhrie hit an RBI-double. An error by Mt. Vernon allowed two more runs to score to make it 3-0.

In the 4th inning, Kabrie Parmley added to the score with an RBI-groundout and Diamond led 4-0.

Then in the 5th Mt. Vernon exploded for five runs. They got started after Molly Daniels drew a walk to score the first run of the game to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Allie Schubert stepped into the batter’s box and came through big-time with a three RBI-double to tie the game up at 4-4. Harley Daniels followed that up with an RBI-double of her own to give Mt. Vernon their first lead of the game 5-4.

Parmley came through for the Lady Cats again after a two RBI-single to give Diamond the lead again 6-5.

Mt. Vernon would go scoreless in the bottom of the 6th thanks to Diamond’s Talyn Daniels who made a great catch and turned it into a double-play.

The Lady Mountaineers got the defensive stop they needed in the Top of the 7th to go to the bottom of the inning with one final chance to tie the game or to walk it off.

Harley Daniels then stepped up with runners on second and third to deliver with a base hit two RBI-double to walk it off for the Lady Mountaineers.

Mt. Vernon moves to 34-1 on the season and they advance to the Class 2 State quarterfinals where they will face Sparta (26-4) next Tuesday.

We caught up with the two seniors who stepped up big in Harley Daniels and Allie Schubert and Head Coach Matt Schubert to get their reactions after the game.

Harley Daniels said, “I’m on cloud nine. I am so happy and I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and I’m just so glad that I was able to get them in. And I’m just so glad with Allie getting on as well and moving that runner so I could get them both in”.

Allie Schubert said, “It’s about time. All laid out my freshman year, so that took that away for COVID, and then my sophomore year we got beat out by College Heights and last year Diamond got us in the semis. I’m just glad we got it this year. I feel like it’s well deserved for us, like we’ve worked so hard all season”.

Coach Matt Schubert said “To win like that is just a great moment. You know our girls worked really hard and they deserve what they got here so I’m really proud of the way they fought to the end”.