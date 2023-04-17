MT. VERNON, Mo– The Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers softball team defeated the Sarcoxie Lady Bears 5-0 to cap-off a successful senior night.

Senior Harley Daniels had a big night! She threw a no-hitter going 7.0 IP, with 6 strikeouts!

Daniels also had two hits, plus an inside the park homerun!

Mt. Vernon is now 22-1 on the season and are currently riding a 13-game winning streak!

Their next game will be this weekend when they participate in the Adrian Softball Tournament.

Sarcoxie falls to 10-8 on the season. Their next game will be tomorrow when they travel to face Miller (10-4).