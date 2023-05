The Class 2 softball state tournament got underway Tuesday as the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers traveled to Sparta to face the Trojans.

Mt. Vernon used a seven-run third inning to help propel them to a 13-3 victory in five innings. The Mountaineers advance to their fourth semifinal appearance in program history with the win.

The Mountaineers await the winner of tomorrow’s game between Fair Grove and Warsaw. The semifinal matchup will be played Monday, May 22 at 1:15.