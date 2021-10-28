MSSU’s Ryan Riddle dominating in 2021, ready for regional meet

Missouri Southern’s Ryan Riddle just captured the MIAA individual championship last weekend, his fourth win of the year. Riddle extremely thankful for the success he’s been able to produce in his junior year.

Ryan Riddle said, “Yeah it’s a great feeling and this is my first ever cross country title and actually, coming into this season I had never actually won a college cross country race. So, to win four straight and get the conference title has been really huge.”

After taking first in the MIAA championships, Riddle has his goals set high for the rest of the year, but he also knows the rest of his team is hungry as well.

Riddle said, “I’m really confident going into these next two big races with how my season’s been going and how my workouts have been recently. So, I’m definitely looking forward to it and I know all our teammates are too. We have pretty big goals, definitely to qualify for nationals right now as our main goal and for me individually I just want to put myself in a good spot to execute my race plan.”

As the regional meet approaches and a possible trip to nationals comes after, Riddle and his team knows the rest can wait, it’s time for intense practice.

Riddle said, “This next week or so will be a lot of hard training, we’re not really backing off or anything. A lot of our guys can push through a lot of hard work and still have a good shot at qualifying, but yeah we don’t really back off too much and we’re kinda just keeping things the same because you don’t really wanna change too much because you don’t wanna get out of that mode, but I think we’re all on the same focus and we’ll do pretty well next week.”

Riddle and the Lions run in the regional meet in Joplin Saturday, November 6th.