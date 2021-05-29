MSSU’s Rajindra Campbell wins second national title of the weekend at DII Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Allendale, MI. — As if being crowned a national champion in one event isn’t enough, Missouri Southern’s Rajindra Campbell has done it again, winning his second national title of the weekend on Saturday at the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Campbell took home the gold in the shot put and posted a new school record of 19.99 meters in the process. This caps off a dominant weekend for the senior, after winning the national title in the discus throw Friday with a toss of 55.98 meters.

As a team, the MSSU women placed seventh with 34 points, while the men finished in eighth with 33 points.