Missouri Southern’s Peyton Barton has had a year to remember capturing an MIAA and national indoor title in the weight throw. Recently, he took first in the hammer throw and third in the discuss at the MIAA outdoor meet. He also set the school discuss record at the Last Chance Qualifier last Friday with a mark of 59.29 meters. Barton has enjoyed continuing to grow at MSSU.

Peyton Barton said, “Coming from pretty much nothing and in track and field not really knowing anything, the technique or even the sport itself, just coming from scratch and building myself up to where this year and last year’s been a good journey, it’s been cool to learn some new stuff.”

Just as Barton said, he learned throwing quick as he didn’t start until his senior year at McDonald County High School. Barton had been a three sport athlete playing football, basketball and baseball, then decided he’d try something new in his final year of high school.

Barton said, “My senior year I just kinda wanted to go try out track and my football coach is also the throws coach there, so I wanted to go hangout with him and ended up going to state and placed 5th at state my first time throwing discuss as a senior, so a lot of people told me I’d have some success there, so I just took it from there and came here and found a good coach, good training and I am where I am now.”

It’s worked out well for Barton after four individual MIAA titles and one national title is his time as a Lion. Barton wasn’t set on throwing in college coming out of high school, but MSSU was willing to explore his potential.

Barton said, “It’s kinda like I was meant to be here, it just kinda happened correctly, so I came out and talked to coach Allen briefly my first year and like I said, I didn’t really know much and I was a scrawny little kid coming out of high school, but he saw some potential in me and gave me some promising words, so that’s how it came about.”

Now the focus is set on next week’s NCAA Div. II Outdoor National meet in Pueblo, Colorado from May 25-27. When asking Barton what keeps him motivated each day, he kept it simple.

Barton said, “I just hate losing, I love to win, I wanna win everything I do, so I’m gonna do whatever I can to win everything I do.”