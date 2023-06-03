JOPLIN, Mo– Late Friday night, Missouri Southern’s Nate Mieszkowski found out he would be named an All-American.

He received second-team All-American honors for second base from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ACBA).

Mieszkowski finished the season with a .374 batting average, a 1.089 OPS with a program record 265 at-bats.

The MSSU sophomore recorded 14 home-runs and 66 RBI’s. On defense he had 138 assists, 95 put-outs and helped turn 33 double-plays.

Mieszkowski was a first-team All-MIAA selection as well as a second team D2CCA All-American and a consensus first team All-Region selection.

He became the first MOSO Lion in program history to be named the NCBWA National Hitter of the Week this season.