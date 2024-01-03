JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern’s star guard Kryslyn Jones was named MIAA women’s basketball’s athlete of the week.

Against Drury on Sunday, Jones lead the Lions to a huge upset victory in Springfield. The senior guard scored 18 points, and went 6-12 from the field.

Jones also managed to have a stellar defensive game in garnering two steals and five rebounds. Jones is averaging around 13 points and four rebounds per game on the season, with a shooting percentage of 42.1%.

This is the first time Jones has been given this honor in her career.