JOPLIN, Mo — McSwain was named MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

In their upset win on Saturday over #19 Missouri Western, McSwain finished the game with 8 total tackles, one pass breakup, and one INT that went for a pick-6.

The Pick-6 came in the the 4th quarter when the Lions were trailing 34-20, McSwain intercepted the pass and returned it for a pick-6 to cut into the deficit.

Missouri Southern went on to defeat Missouri Western, 47-41, in double overtime.