MSSU’s Atiba Bradley talks expectations for 2021 season at first day of practice

JOPLIN, MO. — With their first game just 26 days away the Missouri Southern football team took the field Saturday morning or their first official practice of the season.

“It doesn’t seem real that it was only six months ago since I was hired,” said head coach Atiba Bradley. “But, I’m excited. The kids are excited. They have a lot of energy. They’re flying around and they’re just ready to get better.”

This is the team’s first year under the direction of Bradley. The Lions finished 2-9 in the last full season they played in 2019. Despite being picked to finish 10th in the MIAA in the coaches and media preseason polls, Bradley said he’s just focused on building a stronger, more competitive football team.

“I want us to be the best versions of us,” said Bradley. “I don’t know what that is yet. You know, you may come back in two weeks and we might have morphed, but I really want our guys to just maximize themselves so that we can maximize ourselves as team.”

The Lions will kick off their season off on the road against Nebraska-Kearny on Thursday, September 2.