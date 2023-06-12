JOPLIN, Mo. — After hosting its first camp of the summer on Sunday, the Missouri Southern women’s soccer program began the first day of its four-day camp on Monday.

The Soccer Cub Camp is a camp for girls and boys ages eight to 13. This is the second straight year that the head coach Sade Boswell and her coaching staff and players have held their Cubs camp.

Coach Sade Boswell says, “Well one I want them to take away…we’re working on passing and dribbling today so hopefully they take a little bit of that idea away. But, also, that soccer is fun and you can do as many things as you want and as few things as you want just depends on how involved you want to be in each drill and each game, but I also want them to take away that the fact that us coaches care about them and care about their development also.”

The camp started on Monday and lasts until Thursday. It included a handful of kids that went through the mechanic skills soccer and a scrimmage against each other in a small setting. This camp gives both parties a chance to get to know each other on a personal note and make lasting relationships where it can impact both the coaches, players, and kids.

Ella Durocher voiced, “I’ve been trying to get to know all their names it’s hard, but yeah I think that is super important that we girls can create a relationship with them. I think that has a lasting effect on children so, they can feel more comfortable in the game. I’ve already seen this is the first day of the kid’s camp and I’ve already seen some kids come out of their shells. It’s just cool to see.”

Aidan Valdez & Alex Feagans said, “Being able to see my friends. Making new friends.”