JOPLIN, Mo. — On Sunday, the Missouri Southern women’s soccer program put on its first camp of the summer for young talented female soccer athletes.

Southern hosted a lion elite camp with 31 high school campers in attendance from incoming ninth graders, all the way to seniors and even recruits that have already signed to play at MSSU this fall. The camp was divided into two sessions, that involved skills training and a scrimmage against one another.

During the camp, the athletes had a chance to meet with the coaches and players on a personal level. Also, was able to tour the campus and facilities at southern to see what being a soccer athlete at Missouri Southern is all about.

Coach Sade Boswell said, “Also, making sure it’s a day that’s worth their wild…to where they can see the campus, they can get a functional training session, but also play in front of us. Then, also be able to interact with the current players we have right now. So, trying to encompass a whole visit with the seeing of the campus, the seeing of the culture, our personalities and our coaching style as well.”

Maya Greenquist says, “As well as show them how much we do as college athletes. We got to show them our weight rooms, our training rooms and just the life here at Missouri Southern as an athlete. They got to see that you know all the perks as well as you know how hard we work here on the field.”