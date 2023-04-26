JOPLIN, Mo. — This week, Joplin hosted the 2023 MIAA Women’s Golf Championships at Eagle Creek Golf Club. The tournament went from Monday until Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri Southern women’s team was in the field competing for the title. No. 22 Central Missouri and No. 43 Rogers State were also gunning for the championship win as well.

The teams played three rounds over the three days getting them done in time despite rain threatening the area during the week.

The Lions finished fifth in the tournament with a team score of 105 over par. The team spoke after the final round.

Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro said, “I think we work so good like a team. We put a lot of effort in to this tournament and we really didn’t finish like what we wanted, but we are strong for next year and I think we can get it next year.”

Coach Mike Wheeler said, “Part of the real winner was the golf course. It played really tough and it was a really good test for the ladies, but our girls did super well. We played in the last group the last two days. We had an injury today, Aida Nunez couldn’t play today because of her wrist and that hurts us a little bit, but we still finished fifth out of eleven. Four years into our program, got to be pleased about that.”