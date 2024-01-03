JOPLIN, Mo. — Winning five straight games to close out 2023, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball is one of the hottest teams in the MIAA. Now, the Lions gear up for the second half of the season.

Since their back-to-back losses to Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western, Southern is on fire. They have now defeated Central Oklahoma, Newman, Central Missouri, Lincoln and Drury to improve their record to 8-4 into 2024.

MSSU took down number three-ranked UCM last month and number 18th-ranked Drury last Sunday on the road. They have defeated two teams in the top 25 rankings.

As of right now, the Lady Lions are averaging 83 points per game during their five-game winning streak. Southern is looking to keep their hot streak rolling as they get back into MIAA play coming up.

Senior Krysyln Jones, Redshirt Junior Kaitlin Hunnicutt and head coach Ronne Ressel about what’s caused this sudden hot streak.

Kaitlin Hunnicutt says, “I would say is our defense. Everything starts with our defense. So when we’re locked in and regarding the way we know we can guard, that leads to our offense and we have so many kids that can score and anybody can have their night. So it’s great to be able to have that, not just rely on like a singular person or two people.”

Kryslyn Jones said, “I think what has been working the best for us is team basketball, sharing the ball, getting good shots, quality shots. Our defense has been good to us, too.”

Head Coach Ronnie Ressel mentioned, “There’s two things. One, we were taking care of the ball much better. We’re not turning it over 18, 19, 20 times a game. And then the other thing is, defensively, we’re doing a much better job of guard. And people were keeping people out of the paint, contesting all shots. And then we’re not getting you know, we’re giving up some offensive rebounds, but they haven’t heard us. So the big thing has been our defense. And when we have good defense, that transitions into good offense and we’re getting really good shots.”

Southern will return to MIAA play this Saturday, January 6th as they will go on the road to take on their rival Pitt State at 1:30 p.m.