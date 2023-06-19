JOPLIN, Mo. — Another camp that’s in the area, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball program hosted a camp of its own.

The Lions put on an elite camp for high school basketball players grades 9th through 12 from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. A couple of local girls were in attendance Grace Frazier from Diamond and Libby Fanning from College Heights. The camp has about 40 girls participating in the camp.

Some of these girls get a chance to experience what it’s like to be a college athlete at MSSU by living in the dorms. There maybe even some future Lions on the rise.

Kryslyn Jones said, “I think just the camps are a lot of fun, being able to connect with all the girls, different ages, elite camp, the little kids camp it’s all just a great time being here and just being able to may be have some future Lions here. I think it’s exciting.”

Kaitlyn Hunnicutt said, “I think it’s a lot of fun having the kids here for elite camp, get to see some pretty talented girls that could potentially be Lions in the future, maybe next year, a couple of years after.”

The southern team really enjoys this camp.

Coach Ronnie Ressel said, “It’s nice to have I think we got almost 40 kids here from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri. We got a good group here I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for the next day in a half as far as having these kids on campus. And the big thing we want to make sure these kids go away when they get finish with camp is they’ve learned something, whether it’s a little something for their game or something that we do or how we do things as far as at the college level.