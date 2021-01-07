MSSU women’s basketball looks to continue winning streak, emerge as a team to beat in the MIAA

JOPLIN, Mo. — After three long weeks since their last game, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team is more than ready to finally be back in action on Saturday against Pitt State.

While the Gorillas have been on an impressive four game winning streak, the lions have also built up a streak of their own that they’re looking to extend.

After opening the season with three straight losses, MSSU has managed to hit their stride and put the slow start in behind them.

“The first three games, we were a completely different team,” said senior guard Carley Turnbull. “We refocused and figured that out within ourselves and we are definitely going to try to be as good as we can be and we have a lot to show still that we haven’t yet.”

The lions picked up their fourth win of the season in mid December before going on what would be a three week stretch until their next game, in which they’ll be facing a red hot Pitt State team.

“They’ve got a variety of kids that can shoot the three and their shooting at a high percentage, especially the last three or four games,” said MSSU head women’s basketball coach Ronnie Ressel. “They’re scoring at a high rate. You know, probably averaging close to 90 points a game over the last three or four games. So, it’s going to be very important for us to keep kids in front where we don’t have to help, try to help out as much and get out to their shooters.”

Despite the challenge that lies ahead, Turnbull is confident that they can stack up another win and continue their emergence as a top contender.

“We’re still on our winning streak and in our minds, we’re the best team in the conference,” said Turnbull. “So, we just want to keep up with that and we’re excited to work. We’re excited to start playing on Saturday.”

Tip off is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 9 at John Lance Arena.