MSSU Women’s Basketball Holds High School Elite Camp

Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball is hosting a couple of High School Camps this week, and the first of the two camps, the High School Elite Camp, wrapped up on Tuesday.

26 girls from grades nine through 12 participated between Monday and Tuesday. Developing offensive and defensive skills was the focus of the two day event. The players worked with Lions head coach Ronnie Ressel, his coaching staff, and several southern players to improve their game.

“We tell our kids, our players, that we want to make sure these kids have a good time, because basketball is fun,” MSSU Women’s Basketball Coach Ronnie Ressel said. “It is meant to have fun. You’re supposed to have fun with it. And I think they did, we make our girls coach the five-on-five teams and help on the three-on-three teams.”

Coach Ressel continued, “You know, they get a little interaction with them on that aspect and then on the drill work, you know, we all get involved. It is good in that aspect that we get to know these young ladies that are, you know, still in high school. We get to know them, their personalities a little bit, and they are just fun to be around.”

On Tuesday the team also began its High School Team Camp. That event runs through Thursday.