JOPLIN, Mo. — After a hot start to begin the season going 9-0, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team hit a rough patch last week.

MSSU would lose three straight with a loss coming to Pitt State at home, as well as Fort Hays and Nebraska-Kearney on the road. The Lions are looking to pick up a much needed win Thursday against Washburn.

They will be back in the comfort of their own home Thursday against Washburn and Saturday against Emporia State, but of course not many games in the MIAA come easy.

Ronnie Ressel believes their defense will be the factor to get them back on track.

Coach Ronnie Ressel said, “We’ve talked about it, it’s just one of those things you know, it’s a long year and it’s a grind from start to finish. We’ve had one bad week. We loss three games, we liked not to have had that happen, but things are going to happen so now we just got to refocus and get back on a little bit of a winning streak. And again it starts with our defense, we got to make sure we guard both inside and out because in the next couple of games we got, both teams, especially Emporia State, shoots it well from the three. Washburn really pounds it inside.”