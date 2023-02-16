JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was at home to host the 10th ranked Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

After facing a 18-4 deficit, Southern clawed their way back into the game and was down by three at halftime. The Lions fell in a close one to the Lopers 56-54. MSSU had two players score in double figures. Madi Stokes finished with a team high of 13 points and Kaitlin Hunnicutt scored 12 points.

The Lions return back to their home court this Saturday, February 18 to take on the Fort Hays State Tigers for Senior Day at 1:30 p.m.