MSSU advances to Round of 32 Video

MARYVILLE, MO - The Missouri Southern men's basketball team got a big defensive stop at the end of the game as the Lions beat Washburn 101-100 in their Central Region opener. Sophomore Cam Martin scored 46 points and made 9-10 3-pointers before fouling out. MSSU will take on the seven seed Southeastern Oklahoma State Sunday at 5 PM in a 2nd round matchup. Southeastern upset the two seed Northern State.