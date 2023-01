On Saturday, the Missouri Southern women’s won their 7th straight game as they defeat UCO 85-71!

The Lions had four players reach double figures. Lacy Stokes led the way with 23 points. Madi Stokes and Kryslyn Jones each added 13 and Amaya johns added 12!

MSSU moves to 19-4 on the season and 11-4 in conference play.

They will be on the road next week. On Thursday they will travel to face Lincoln, and on Saturday will travel to face Central Missouri.