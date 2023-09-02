JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team wrapped their 2023 Southern Invite Saturday night with a matchup against the Southwest Baptist Bearcats.

The Lions complete the sweep over the Bearcats 3-0 by winning the first set 25-20, the second set 25-23 and the third set 28-26. Southern also swept Southern Arkansas Saturday afternoon. With the two wins on Saturday and two yesterday, the Lions are 4-0 to start the season the first time since 2010.

Two Lions finished with double-doubles. Hannah Allick’s 33 assists with 13 digs and Fernanda Canedo’s 13 kills along with 16 digs against the Bearcats.

Missouri Southern will hit the road to St. Augustine, Florida to compete in the Flagler Saints Classic from September 8th to the 9th. They will play four games their first one against Embry-Riddle at 10 a.m. on the 8th.