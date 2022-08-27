Joplin, MO — Missouri Southern volleyball team won a thriller five set match on Thursday, August 25th. Today they found themselves in another five set match against William Jewell College.

After dominating the first two sets, the Cardinals rally back in the third and fourth set to set up a great fifth set.

Great it was. Southern fell early in the fifth set 8-1, but after some substitutions the Lions went on a five point rally. They would tie things up at 13 and both teams kept going back and forth.

Southern could never quite rally a point to take the lead. William Jewell would take two points back to back to win the fifth set 21-19. The Lions lost three straight sets to fall to William Jewell.

MSSU next game will be next Friday, September 2nd at 1:00 pm as they will travel to Denton, Texas to play against Texas Women’s University in the Denton Volleyfest hosted by TWU.