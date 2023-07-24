JOPLIN, Mo– With volleyball season right around the corner, the Missouri Southern Volleyball team hosted a blocking and digging camp for young athletes to come and learn from the MSSU Lions players.

The blocking and digging camp was for boys and girls grades 4-12. They held the camp at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

Missouri Southern’s coaching staff and players took time to go through different drills and stations to coach up these athletes and better their techniques.

This was the last camp for the Lions as they prep for their 2023 season.

We caught up with Junior Josey Goldberg and Head Coach Kalie Maders on what they hope these athletes can learn and take away from Monday’s camp.

Goldberg said, “I hope that they just learn to have fun. That’s all we’re about and just to learn how to play volleyball. We like to teach our skills and they can like correct us to if they need to because some of them have been to multiple camps. So just having fun and learning the different skills that we teach”.

Coach Mader said, “We just want to have fun. I think the best part about camp is that young players get to spend time with our collegiate players and that they can build relationships and connect with them as they were once in their shoes, so I think that’s the best part about camp”.