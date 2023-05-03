Missouri Southern track and field is gearing up to head to Jefferson City for the Outdoor MIAA Championships.

The men are coming off a strong finish of second in the Indoor MIAA Championships and fourth at the indoor national meet. The women finished third at the MIAA Indoor meet and 15th in nationals.

After a solid outdoor season for both squads seeing multiple qualifiers, The men and women are looking to earn the conference title this weekend.

Gabe McClain said, “This is the one chance that things are scored outside of nationals, so it’s our first chance to really come together as a team and instead of competing to qualify for nationals, we’re joined together and we’re trying to accomplish one thing together and that’s hopefully walking out in the highest place that we can.”

Samariae Bonds said, “As a team we just need to compete, coach Schiding’s been on us about being confident, letting go of all the stress, letting go of whatever’s possibly holding us back. If we come out here and compete as a team, we keep each other going, I think we’ll bring home two trophies, the men and women.”