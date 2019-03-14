MSSU to face Washburn in NCAA Division II Tourney
Lions are the six seed in Central Region
JOPLIN, MO - The Missouri Southern men's basketball team will travel to Maryville Saturday for the Central Regional. MSSU is the six seed and will face the three seed Washburn at noon.
