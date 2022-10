Missouri Southern was at home Tuesday night where they hosted the 19th ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos.

It was also Senior Night for the Lions.

They would go on to sweep the Bronchos in three straight sets. They won set one, 25-13. They won sets two and three by a score of 25-23 & 25-15.

MSSU moves to 10-13 on the season and 5-9 in conference play. Their next match will be Friday At #13 Northwest Missouri.