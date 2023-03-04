After beating Pitt State for the first time this season in three games Friday night, the Missouri Southern women’s team entered Saturday hoping to do the same against the top-seeded Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

MSSU would do just that as they pulled off the 63-51 upset victory to move on to the MIAA title game for the second-straight year.

Lacy Stokes was all over the court leading all players with 28 points. She also added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Lions will now face Central Missouri in the title game after the Jennies won an exciting 66-64 overtime game against Fort Hays State. The game will be played Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in Kansas City. MSSU would speak on the win.

Head coach Ronnie Ressel said, “Defensive game for us again. Our kids did a great job on the defensive end. Give Nebraska-Kearney credit, they’re a great team. Of course they’re going to make the NCAA tournament and they’re going to win some games. I think they’re so good, they’re so physical, they play the right way. They guard tremendous, but I think our kids their mindset is really good right now. On both ends of the floor. Defensively, we did a great job of taking them out of what they wanted to do. We did a great job of rebounding the ball.”

Lacy Stokes said, “I think it was the stops on defense, you know, once our team was playing together on defense and getting stops together, I think that’s what converts to offense, so I was able to get open looks in transition, attacking, because our team was getting stops on the defensive end.”

Amaya Johns said, “It was a lot. Coach Porter just telling me to give everything I got and give all the energy, go get the boards, jump over people, whatever I have to do to get the board because I’m 5’8, so just giving it all I have and just going and getting it.”