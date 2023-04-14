JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening, the Missouri Southern Lions welcomed No. 20 Washburn in a double header.

The Lions were able to squeeze out a 3-1 victory over the Ichabods in game one. Bailey Lacy struck out seven Washburn batters as she picked up the win and remains undefeated on the season. Ashlynn Williams and Abby DeSanto both had RBIs in the fifth inning.

In game two of the Southern double header with Washburn, the Lions came out on top with the exact same 3-1 score.

Emily Perry, Kara Amos and Williams all finished with an RBI. Williams hit a solo homerun in the second inning for her fourth homer of the season. Avery Tallman also collected a win, her 14th of the season, with three strikeouts. Southern has now won 12 game in a row.

The Lions will be back at home Saturday, April 15 to host the Emporia State Hornets in a double header at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.