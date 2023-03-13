The Missouri Southern softball team has had an impressive start to their season currently at 16-5 overall. The Lions would also start MIAA play on the road against Central Missouri Friday, and would earn wins in both games to begin conference play at 2-0.

They will next face Lincoln on the road Tuesday afternoon in a double header for their next two MIAA matchups. The team would speak on what they need to do to stay on a roll and capture the conference title.

Hallie Blackney said, “Staying healthy, that’s gonna be the biggest thing, and to continue to complement one another. You know some people’s strengths are other’s weaknesses, and so if we continue to do what we can do as individuals, that leads to a lot of success with our team. So just stay within ourselves and do what we can do.”

Sidnie Hurst said, “I think our conference is very competitive and anybody can win a game. So you have to show up, and just like I was saying every pitch is a championship pitch and I think that’s our mindset and just playing us on the field and not worrying about who we are actually going up against but just staying within ourselves and playing ourselves and I think we’ll be very successful that way.”

Leighton Withers said, “Like I said we’re just gonna have to stay together and play Southern softball you know we have the pitching, we have the filming, we have the hitting, we have everything we need to do it, we just got to do it. So the thing is just sticking together and playing softball how we know, that’ll do it for us.”