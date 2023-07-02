JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday afternoon, the Missouri Southern softball program held a pitching clinic and it happened to be a local travel fastpitch softball team in attendance.

Every Sunday, at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex, Southern assistant coach Cody Barham puts on a pitching clinic for softball players in the area. Coach Barham is coming off a stellar season with four aces on staff that had a 2.82 ERA and struck out 292 batters.

The players that were in attendance all play for the travel fastpitch softball 14u team called Vision Gold 2026 and their coach just happens to be Barham. There was one player in particular that wanted to learn to pitch, so she had the chance to learn from the best.

These players are some of the most elite local players from Seneca, Neosho, Owasso, and more. The team is getting ready to compete this week in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma at the Tulsa Elite Wilson Invitational. Coach Barham spoke about being able to offer pitching lessons to local talent in the area.

Coach Cody Barham said, “I think one of the biggest things is just, you know, we’re trying to help build softball in general, you know, especially in the area. And so being able to host clinics for hitting, pitching, fielding, anything like that is such a big thing. You know, these kids around here are so eager to learn more and more and more. And I think that’s why this sport has started to grow in this area. And so being able to add, you know, help the kids in this area just grow their arsenal of softball is just kind of awesome. You know, you get them to be able to throw all sorts of different pitches and just learn more of the game. It’s awesome.”